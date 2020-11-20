Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Britain may ease curbs for Christmas as Covid-19 cases start flattening

Britain may ease curbs for Christmas as Covid-19 cases start flattening

The United Kingdom has the worst official Covid-19 death toll in Europe and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed some of the most stringent curbs in an attempt to halt the spread of the infection.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:29 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, London

British PM Boris Johnson has imposed some of the most stringent curbs in an attempt to halt the spread of the infection. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS)

Britain could ease its stringent Covid-19 lockdown to allow families to gather for Christmas because there are signs that coronavirus cases are starting to flatten as a result of current lockdowns, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.

The United Kingdom has the worst official Covid-19 death toll in Europe and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed some of the most stringent curbs in peacetime history in an attempt to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hancock said that he was working with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for a UK-wide approach to rules for Christmas.

England has been under lockdown for two weeks, which Hancock said was helping to flatten case numbers - an important sign that things are starting to move in the right direction ahead of a decision on Christmas.



“There are encouraging signs that the number of cases is starting to flatten, and that the lockdown that we brought in, earlier this month, is working,” Hancock told Sky News.

England’s lockdown is due to end on December 2, although ministers have not ruled out that it could be extended.

Asked about his own Christmas plans, Hancock said that he was currently planning a small Christmas within the existing rules, but he said he hoped there would be some relaxation, even if some restrictions had to remain.

“It of course won’t be like a normal Christmas, there will have to be rules in place,” he said.

“But we hope that they’ll allow for a bit more of that normal Christmas that people really look forward to.”

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton/Guy Faulconbridge)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Nov 20, 2020 15:23 IST
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Nov 20, 2020 15:10 IST
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Nov 20, 2020 14:52 IST
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Nov 20, 2020 11:56 IST

latest news

Covid-19 pandemic saw boost in Taiwanese investment into China
Nov 20, 2020 15:35 IST
Divya Khosla celebrates birthday on Satyameva Jayate 2 sets in Lucknow
Nov 20, 2020 15:33 IST
Inspirational and informative books for young readers
Nov 20, 2020 15:37 IST
Britain may ease curbs for Christmas as Covid-19 cases start flattening
Nov 20, 2020 15:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.