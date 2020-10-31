Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Britain may impose new national Covid-19 lockdown from Wednesday: Report

Britain may impose new national Covid-19 lockdown from Wednesday: Report

Johnson is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to announce the new measures, under which everything could be closed except essential shops and “educational settings,” the Times newspaper said.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 08:33 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Anti-lockdown protesters take part in a march, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London (Reuters file photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing new national lockdown measures next week, amid concerns that hospitals across the country are overwhelmed by a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, The Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The new restrictions could be introduced on Wednesday and remain in place until Dec. 1, the Times said.

Johnson is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to announce the new measures, under which everything could be closed except essential shops and “educational settings,” the newspaper said.

However, the new measures were still under discussion, and no final decision had been made, the Times added, citing a senior government source.



Cabinet Office officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Also Read: UK accelerates reviews of Pfizer and Astra-Oxford Covid-19 vaccines

The United Kingdom on Friday reported 24,405 new cases of Covid-19 and a further 274 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data. It has now recorded more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day on average over the last week.

Covid-19 infections are rising so persistently in the United Kingdom that unless something can be done to reduce infections, the “reasonable worst case” scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded, scientists warned on Friday.

Currently, the government has a three-tier system of restrictions for local areas in England, with Level 3 the highest. Scotland, Wales and North Ireland run their own policies on fighting the pandemic.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

In the third tier of restrictions, household mixing is banned, pubs and bars are ordered to remain closed, wedding receptions are not permitted, and travel to or from the area should be avoided.

The Times report added that the government is also considering tougher regional measures, known as Tier 4, but ministers are said to be in favour of a nationwide policy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AIIMS to submit proposal for phase 3 trials of Covaxin next week
Oct 31, 2020 03:13 IST
Alarm over new Covid-19 cases in Delhi; Centre may step in
Oct 31, 2020 07:00 IST
J&J to test vaccine in children, Novavax plans an ethnicity-based study
Oct 31, 2020 08:49 IST
7.0 magnitude earthquake with 196 aftershocks kills 22 in Turkey, Greece
Oct 31, 2020 08:04 IST

latest news

KXIP vs RR: I’d love to have IPL trophy under my belt, says Chris Gayle
Oct 31, 2020 09:13 IST
Surat sweet shop launches special gold sweet at Rs 9,000 per kg
Oct 31, 2020 09:11 IST
Naga flag and constitution should be part of ongoing talks: NSCN (IM)
Oct 31, 2020 09:03 IST
Assam JEE proxy candidate case: Search on for coaching centre owner, IT professional
Oct 31, 2020 09:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.