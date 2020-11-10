Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Britain mulls plan to ban online junk food adverts to tackle obesity

Britain mulls plan to ban online junk food adverts to tackle obesity

The government says obesity is one of Britain’s biggest long-term public health problems with almost two-thirds of adults in England overweight and one in three children leaving primary school overweight or obese.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 19:36 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, London

Measures published by the government would, if implemented, ban online adverts for foods high in fat, sugar and salt. (HT Archive)

Britain proposed a ban on online advertising of unhealthy foods on Tuesday, as part of its efforts to tackle obesity and improve public health - a mission it says has been made more urgent by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government says obesity is one of Britain’s biggest long-term public health problems with almost two-thirds of adults in England overweight and one in three children leaving primary school overweight or obese.

Measures published by the government would, if implemented, ban online adverts for foods high in fat, sugar and salt.

“We know as children spend more time online, parents want to be reassured they are not being exposed to adverts promoting unhealthy foods, which can affect eating habits for life,” health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.



Being overweight has been shown to increase the risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19 - a fact highlighted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has publicly talked about his own need to lose weight since being hospitalised with the disease.

The government said earlier this year it wanted to ban television and online advertising for unhealthy foods before 9 p.m, but the draft measures published on Tuesday would go further and introduce a total ban online.

This would include paid-for adverts and search listings, adverts pushed directly on mobile devices and viral advertisements - content produced with the aim of being widely shared on social media. Other forms of online advertising would also be banned.

The plan is being put out for consultation with the industry, the public and other interested parties over the next six weeks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results: 3.40 crore out of 4.11 crore votes counted till 8pm
Nov 10, 2020 20:25 IST
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Nov 10, 2020 20:34 IST
IPL 2020 final live: Iyer, Pant take DC past 100
Nov 10, 2020 20:43 IST
Sharad Pawar spots silver lining in Bihar polls, says it has paved the way
Nov 10, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

LSR College students to protest on Thursday, demand revocation of hostel policy
Nov 10, 2020 20:40 IST
Ensure maximum participation in DDC polls: Manoj Sinha tells J&K police
Nov 10, 2020 20:38 IST
If BJP lets Nitish become Bihar CM, thank Sena, says Sanjay Raut
Nov 10, 2020 20:30 IST
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Nov 10, 2020 20:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.