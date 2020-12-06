Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Britain’s Queen Elizabeth may go public after having Covid-19 vaccine, Times reports

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth may go public after having Covid-19 vaccine, Times reports

The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are likely to be among the first to be offered a jab, with the government prioritising elderly people as it begins the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine that was approved on December 2.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 14:49 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, London

Under the UK government’s priority list for the vaccine roll-out, the first doses are intended to be given to elderly care home residents and their carers, followed by people over 80 and health service staff. (Reuters File Photo)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip may “let it be known” once they have received a vaccine against Covid-19, The Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed royal aides.

The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are likely to be among the first to be offered a jab, with the government prioritising elderly people as it begins the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine that was approved on Dec. 2.

The queen is highly admired in British society, and her public backing for the vaccine would be a powerful message to counter anti-vaccination misinformation circulating online.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 60,000 people in the United Kingdom and infected more than 1.7 million.



The royal family has not been untouched, with both heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his eldest son Prince William testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the year.

Under the government’s priority list for the vaccine roll-out, the first doses are intended to be given to elderly care home residents and their carers, followed by people over 80 and health service staff.

The Times said that in 1957, the queen made public that Charles and his sister Princess Anne, then 8 and 6, had been inoculated against polio, helping to ease concerns about potential side-effects of what was then a new vaccine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
Dec 06, 2020 14:05 IST
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Dec 06, 2020 12:18 IST
Boxer Vijender Singh joins protesting farmers, says will return Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna
Dec 06, 2020 14:44 IST
‘If you have real power...’: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar govt to arrest him
Dec 06, 2020 14:13 IST

latest news

Punjab CM congratulates PAU for number 2 ICAR ranking among Agriculture Universities
Dec 06, 2020 15:09 IST
Pics of a full Moon taken from International Space Station wow netizens
Dec 06, 2020 15:08 IST
Congress, Left, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Dec 06, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Final throw of the dice’: Britain and EU to resume trade talks
Dec 06, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.