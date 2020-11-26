Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Britain says Brexit trade deal can be reached, but not at any cost

Britain says Brexit trade deal can be reached, but not at any cost

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU was ready for the possibility of Britain leaving it without a new trade accord despite “genuine progress” in the tortuous Brexit talks.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:24 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, London

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak looks on as he leaves following an outside broadcast interview. (REUTERS)

Britain and the European Union can clinch a Brexit trade deal and the shape of one is clear, but London will not sign up to an accord at any cost, Britain’s finance minister said on Thursday.

With just five weeks left until the United Kingdom finally exits the EU’s orbit, both sides are trying to reach a trade deal that would avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.

“With a constructive attitude and goodwill on all sides we can get there,” finance minister Rishi Sunak told Sky. “It’s clear what the shape of the deal looks like.”

Sunak also told LBC radio that while it was preferable to clinch a deal, “we absolutely should not be stretching for a deal at any cost, that is not the right thing to do”.



European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU was ready for the possibility of Britain leaving it without a new trade accord despite “genuine progress” in the tortuous Brexit talks.

An official involved in the negotiations said a deal was possible, but not likely before the weekend at the earliest. An EU diplomat said it was more likely to come next week.

The European Commission - where Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is leading talks with Britain on behalf of the whole bloc - is due to update national envoys to Brussels on the latest in the trade talks at 0800 GMT on Friday.

EU sources said Barnier himself may travel to London later on for more discussions with his British counterpart, David Frost, if there is a chance for a breakthrough.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 14:49 IST
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Nov 26, 2020 15:25 IST
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Nov 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Nov 26, 2020 15:05 IST

latest news

Two injured as containers collide on Pune-Bengaluru highway
Nov 26, 2020 16:06 IST
Last rites of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi conducted in Guwahati with state honours
Nov 26, 2020 16:04 IST
Covid-19: Uttarakhand slashes rates of RT-PCR, antigen tests
Nov 26, 2020 16:05 IST
Cyclone Nivar uproots trees, floods streets in southern India
Nov 26, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.