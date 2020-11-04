Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines to roll out by Dec

Britain to evaluate data for potential coronavirus vaccines to roll out by Dec

Kate Bingham told a Parliamentary committee on Wednesday that data on the two vaccine candidates — developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech — should be available by then.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 19:50 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, London

Despite the government’s earlier estimate there would be 30 million doses of the Oxford vaccine available by September, there only will be about 4 million doses available by the end of the year, due to some manufacturing “hiccups” that have since been resolved (REUTERS)

The chair of Britain’s coronavirus vaccine task force says data evaluating the efficacy and safety of the two most advanced candidates should be available in early December.

Kate Bingham told a Parliamentary committee on Wednesday that data on the two vaccine candidates — developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech — should be available by then.

After that, the vaccine candidates will need regulatory approval, Bingham says.

“If we get that, we have the possibility of deploying by year end,” she says.



Bingham acknowledged despite the government’s earlier estimate there would be 30 million doses of the Oxford vaccine available by September, there only will be about 4 million doses available by the end of the year, due to some manufacturing “hiccups” that have since been resolved. She says there will be about 10 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. Robin Shattock, one of the scientists behind another vaccine developed by Imperial College London, says it’s possible several vaccines will be needed to stop the pandemic.

“The first vaccines may reach the bar of preventing severe disease, but they may not necessarily block transmission,” he says.

Shattock says later vaccines likely will be more potent, but it’s still unclear how long immunity lasts and vaccines “most likely they will need to be boosted.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 21:20 IST
‘Very Strange’, says Donald Trump as Republican vote share falls
Nov 04, 2020 21:24 IST
India test-fires enhanced version of Pinaka, will be used to counter China
Nov 04, 2020 19:14 IST
Rajnath Singh slams Congress’ ‘silence’ over Pak minister’s Pulwama boast
Nov 04, 2020 20:36 IST

latest news

Have you ever seen a bunny ‘making’ its own bed? Watch
Nov 04, 2020 21:23 IST
Proposal to raise retirement age, slash pensions across armed forces
Nov 04, 2020 21:22 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: After TRP row, Govt sets up committee for ‘transparent’ ratings and all the latest news
Nov 04, 2020 21:14 IST
Second batch of IAF Rafale aircraft arrive in India from France
Nov 04, 2020 21:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.