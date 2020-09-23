Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Britain turns over evidence to US in Islamic State ‘Beatles’ case

Britain turns over evidence to US in Islamic State ‘Beatles’ case

The evidence against Shafee El Sheikh and Alexanda Kotey was given to US prosecutors after the High Court of Justice in London refused to allow El Sheikh’s mother to appeal earlier rulings that paved the way for the move.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:04 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

Kotey and El Sheikh are alleged to have beheaded 27 people, including three US and two British hostages, while fighting for the so-called Islamic State group in Syria. (AFP file photo. Representative image)

Britain says it has turned over to US authorities evidence against two members of an alleged terror cell known as “the Beatles,” ending a drawn out legal battle to block the handover of the information.

The evidence against Shafee El Sheikh and Alexanda Kotey was given to US prosecutors after the High Court of Justice in London refused to allow El Sheikh’s mother to appeal earlier rulings that paved the way for the move.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted late Tuesday that “the further evidence to support the prosecution of Kotey & El Sheikh has now finally been transferred to the US. I sincerely hope that justice for the victims and their families will now be served.”

El Sheikh’s mother had sought to block the evidence transfer for more that two years, arguing that turning over the information would violate data protection laws because it could lead to the execution of her son.



US Attorney General Robert Barr last month promised that the two suspects wouldn’t face the death penalty if they were tried in American courts.

Kotey and El Sheikh are alleged to have beheaded 27 people, including three US and two British hostages, while fighting for the so-called Islamic State group in Syria. They are believed to have been part of a four-man cell that became known as “the Beatles” because all four spoke with British accents.

Both men were raised in London before traveling to Syria to join Islamic State. British authorities revoked their citizenship because of their actions in Syria.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Sep 23, 2020 14:54 IST
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Sep 23, 2020 14:38 IST
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
Sep 23, 2020 14:06 IST
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Sep 23, 2020 13:48 IST

latest news

Tax refunds worth over Rs 1.06 lakh cr issued to 30.92 lakh taxpayers till Sep 15: CBDT
Sep 23, 2020 15:09 IST
UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere
Sep 23, 2020 15:08 IST
Images of ‘urban forest’ in Odisha will soothe your soul. Seen them yet?
Sep 23, 2020 15:07 IST
Claim pro-farmer reforms, but no data on their suicides: TMC attacks Centre
Sep 23, 2020 15:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.