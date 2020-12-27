Sections
British coronavirus variant found in two people in Norway: Report

The travellers, who were not identified, came to Norway earlier in December and health workers will follow up with their close contacts, it said.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:27 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Oslo

General view during a news conference on new measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Oslo City Hall, Oslo, Norway. (via REUTERS)

The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in two people who came to Norway from the country, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Sunday.

Norway imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the new variant, which is thought to be more contagious.

