British lawmakers approve post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the debate in the House of Commons on the EU (Future Relationship) Bill. (AP)

Britain’s House of Commons has voted resoundingly to approve a trade deal with the European Union, paving the way for an orderly break with the bloc that will finally complete the UK’s years-long Brexit journey.

With just a day to spare, lawmakers voted 521-73 Wednesday to approve the agreement sealed between the UK government and the EU last week.

It will become British law once is passes through the unelected House of Lords later Wednesday and gets formal royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II.

The UK left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within the bloc’s economic embrace during a transition period that ends at midnight Brussels time -- 11 p.m. in London -- on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the New Year would bring “a new relationship between Britain and the EU as sovereign equals.”