Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / British nurse charged with murders of eight babies

British nurse charged with murders of eight babies

A 30-year-old named as Lucy Letby was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the crimes once prosecutors gave the go-ahead, Cheshire police said in a statement.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:06 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, London

The charges relate to “a number of baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital” between June 2015 and June 2016, Cheshire police added. (Representative image)

Police in the northwestern English city Chester said Wednesday they had charged a nurse with eight counts of murder and ten of attempted murder against babies at a local hospital.

A 30-year-old named as Lucy Letby was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the crimes once prosecutors gave the go-ahead, Cheshire police said in a statement.

The charges relate to “a number of baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital” between June 2015 and June 2016, they added.

Letby is being held in custody ahead of a first appearance before magistrates in nearby Warrington on Thursday.

She had previously been arrested but released without charge in 2018 and 2019.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nov 12, 2020 08:45 IST
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Nov 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Nov 12, 2020 02:27 IST
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
Nov 12, 2020 08:12 IST

latest news

Team from Odisha selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021
Nov 12, 2020 09:26 IST
Ankita Lokhande shares romantic video with boyfriend Vicky Jain
Nov 12, 2020 09:22 IST
IMF eyes new relationship with biggest shareholder after Biden win
Nov 12, 2020 09:24 IST
Sensex slips over 150 points in opening session, Nifty remains above 12,700
Nov 12, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.