British royal Meghan Markle speaks about miscarriage in New York Times article

Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has revealed in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:34 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, London

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(R) and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex(L) (AFP file photo)

The wife of Prince Harry wrote about the experience in detail, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple’s son.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan wrote.

