Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Brooklyn’s new cluster of Covid-19 cases concerns New York City health authorities

Brooklyn’s new cluster of Covid-19 cases concerns New York City health authorities

After becoming the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring, the city has managed to bring the number of positive test results to below 1% through social distancing measures.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:08 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New York

Ambulances are seen outside the emergency center at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (REUTERS)

New York City’s Health Department has identified a new cluster of Covid-19 cases in Brooklyn, and said on Tuesday a marked uptick in infections there and in some other neighborhoods is “cause for significant concern.”

Four areas have seen a large increase in cases between early August and last week, Patrick Gallahue, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, wrote in an email to reporters.

After becoming the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring, the city has managed to bring the number of positive test results to below 1% through social distancing measures.

However, in the borough of Queens, positive cases have risen to 2.24% in Kew Gardens and 3.69% in Edgemere-Far Rockaway. In Brooklyn, officials are concerned about Williamsburg, with a 2% positive rate, and a southern part of the borough that includes Midwood, Borough Park and Bensonhurst, where the positive rate is 4.71%.



“It is now clear that these signals in the south of Brooklyn have coalesced into one cluster we are calling the Ocean Parkway Cluster,” Gallahue wrote in the email.

“At this point in time, these increases could potentially evolve into more widespread community transmission and spread to other neighborhoods unless action is taken.”

The department said it would continue to urge people to avoid large indoor gatherings, wear masks when socially distancing is not possible and to get tested for the virus frequently.

“We will have more to say in the days ahead,” Gallahue wrote.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chris Reese; Editing by Stephen Coates)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Sep 23, 2020 13:26 IST
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Sep 23, 2020 13:23 IST
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Sep 23, 2020 12:28 IST
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Sep 23, 2020 13:00 IST

latest news

UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 Result: Marks of qualified candidates released
Sep 23, 2020 13:25 IST
PM Modi to hold virtual bilateral summit with Sri Lankan counterpart on Saturday
Sep 23, 2020 13:21 IST
SWAYAM admit card 2020 released at swayam.gov.in, here’s how to download
Sep 23, 2020 13:21 IST
CPCB turns 46; promises to prioritise science in policies, health risk in pollution control
Sep 23, 2020 13:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.