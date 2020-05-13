Sections
Bryan Adams apologises as his ‘bat eating’ Covid-19 ‘rant’ faces flak

Instagram post of Bryan Adams went viral in Canada and was criticized as offensive by some Chinese-Canadian groups.

Updated: May 13, 2020 07:37 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Toronto

Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams performs at a concert in Gurugram in October 2018 . (AP File Photo )

After facing criticism over a Covid-19 related social media post that many deemed as racist, Canadian rock superstar Bryan Adams has clarified that his remarks were not targeted at the Chinese but at non-vegetarians.

The 60-year-old singer-songwriter startled many with an Instagram post that said that his tenancy at the Royal Albert Hall in London was supposed to begin Monday but “thanks to some fxxxing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them, other than ‘thanks a fxxxing lot’ is to go vegan.”

The post from the Kingston, Ontario-born rocker went viral in Canada and was criticized as offensive by some Chinese-Canadian groups.

 



Adams walked back some of what he originally posted a follow-up on Instagram, as he wrote, “No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.” His apology was to “any and all that took offence”.

Winner of multiple Grammy awards, Adams is known for a series of superhits, including the singles, Run To You, Summer of ’69, Heaven, and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, among many others.

