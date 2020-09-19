Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / BSF and BGB to work together to reduce number of border killings

BSF and BGB to work together to reduce number of border killings

BSF also stated that the “death or apprehension of criminals on the border are irrespective of nationalities.”

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BGB Director General (DG) major general Md Shafeenul Islam and BSF DG Rakesh Asthana the 50th border coordination conference. (BSF PRO)

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have decided to work together to ensure that incidents of deaths on the Indo-Bangladesh border can be decreased as the four-day long biannual meet between the border security forces of both the nations ended on Saturday.

In a press release after the conference, BSF said that both the parties agreed to reduce instances of death at the border. The BGB officials ahead of the meeting had highlighted the rise in the number of deaths on the border, but BSF maintained that it only “fires with non-lethal weapons only in self-defence when they are surrounded by a large number of armed miscreants.”

BSF also stated that the “death or apprehension of criminals on the border are irrespective of nationalities.”

BGB Director General (DG) major general Md Shafeenul Islam also assured BSF DG Rakesh Asthana that both the forces will work together to check the rise and activities of insurgent groups of India and share realtime information on drug trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling of fake Indian currency notes and damaging of the Indo-Bangladesh border.



BGB Director General Islam also took up the issue of mentally challenged persons crossing into Bangladesh. Asthana assured him that a detailed SOP will be released to deal with this issue.

This was the 50th border coordination conference between both nations. During the conference, both sides lauded each other for their efforts to improve mutual relations through Confidence Building Measures (CBMs). These Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) will resume once the situation around the coronavirus pandemic becomes normal.

The next conference between the BSF and the BGB will be held in India, according to the press release.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Sep 19, 2020 21:10 IST
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Sep 19, 2020 19:00 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

No decision on selling only ‘Made in India’ products in military canteens
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
Arms smuggling gang busted in Patna; 3 held, 8 pistols seized
Sep 19, 2020 21:06 IST
Centre’s team of experts arrive in Jammu to assess Covid situation
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
IPL 2020: MI Vs CSK- MI innings, overs 6-10 highlights
Sep 19, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.