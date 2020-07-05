Sections
Home / World News / Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk possible

Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk possible

The Bayannaoer health commission warned of the risks of human-to-human infection from the plague and urged people in the city to take precautions.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:48 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A resident carries groceries past posters and stands in the Songinokhairkhan district on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. (AP)

A hospital in northern China’s Inner Mongolia reported one suspected case of bubonic plague on Saturday, according to a statement on the local health commission’s website.

A third-level warning alert was issued on Sunday; the warning period will extend to the end of this year.

The Bayannaoer health commission warned of the risks of human-to-human infection from the plague and urged people in the city to take precautions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will dance and choreography be the same?
Jul 05, 2020 23:43 IST
Govt plans measures to create more jobs
Jul 05, 2020 23:41 IST
Ambala records 4th Covid-19 death; 13 fresh cases reported
Jul 05, 2020 23:39 IST
Chembur resident loses ₹54k to conmen posing as Covid workers
Jul 05, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.