Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / California processing Covid-19 backlog of up to 300,000 lab records

California processing Covid-19 backlog of up to 300,000 lab records

California has more than 538,000 confirmed virus cases, and on Friday became the third US state to exceed 10,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 05:42 IST

By Bloomberg,

Customers wait in line to shop for food at a Food 4 Less grocery store, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Los Angeles, California, US on August 5, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

California officials have identified two data glitches that caused the state to undercount new coronavirus cases for more than a week, leaving a backlog of as many as 300,000 lab records to process.

The held-up test results will probably be worked through in one to two days, Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services secretary, said in a briefing Friday. The data reporting issues, first disclosed on Tuesday, have left public health officials unable to trust numbers showing cases slowing in the state with the most US infections.

Two overlapping issues created the problem, Ghaly said. On July 25, a server outage in the state’s centralized reporting system prompted workers to install a temporary patch that, over days, interfered with the proper flow of lab records. Then, on the 31st, the system stopped receiving records from one of the largest commercial labs in the state’s testing program, Quest Diagnostics, after a certificate that needs to be renewed every two years expired.

Also read| Covid-19: What you need to know today



Both problems have since been fixed, Ghaly said. But state officials are now building a new system to track disease data, since the old one, known as CalREDIE, wasn’t designed to handle this many records.



There are 250,000 to 300,000 lab records that are left to process, and the exact effect on California’s coronavirus case counts isn’t yet known, Ghaly said. The state’s 14-day average rate of positive tests -- which may be affected by the backlog -- is at 6.1%. Some of the jammed-up records will be duplicates, while others will be for other infectious diseases tracked by the same systems.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

California has more than 538,000 confirmed virus cases, and on Friday became the third US state to exceed 10,000 deaths from Covid-19. Earlier this week, before the data glitches came to light, Governor Gavin Newsom said slowing new case counts offered “encouraging” signs the state may have turned a corner in its outbreak.

Ghaly said that after checking with hospitals around the state, he believes accurate data won’t change the underlying trend of improvement. New case counts, he said, appear to be stabilizing and trending down after July’s spike. The state’s data show hospitalizations, unaffected by the reporting issues, have fallen 17% from a peak.

“We do feel confident in the trends,” Ghaly said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Exclusive | ‘Kapil, Dhoni on same page as leaders but Ganguly the best’
Aug 08, 2020 06:39 IST
Air India Express Flight Crash Live Updates: Survivors hail ‘brave pilot’
Aug 08, 2020 06:37 IST
Mike Pompeo rejects Congress’ subpoenas for IG, Biden probe info
Aug 08, 2020 06:05 IST
Flood, landslides batter parts of Karnataka
Aug 08, 2020 05:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.