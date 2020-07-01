California records highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

A volunteer dressed in full protective offers test kits to people at a walk-in Covid-19 test site on June 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP phoot)

New Covid-19 cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The United States as a whole saw its biggest one-day spike in new infections on Tuesday with more than 47,000 cases. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic.