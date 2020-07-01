Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / California records highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

California records highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases

New Covid-19 cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, New York

A volunteer dressed in full protective offers test kits to people at a walk-in Covid-19 test site on June 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP phoot)

New Covid-19 cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The United States as a whole saw its biggest one-day spike in new infections on Tuesday with more than 47,000 cases. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Princess Diana: How the royal defied royal protocol with her fashion sense
Jul 01, 2020 16:25 IST
Windies coach lands in trouble after attending funeral on Eng tour
Jul 01, 2020 16:22 IST
50 goats and sheep quarantined after shepherd contracts Covid-19
Jul 01, 2020 16:21 IST
Tamil Nadu boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh as compensation to kin of victims
Jul 01, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.