Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / ‘Can confidently respond to new Covid-19 outbreaks’: Australian PM Morrison

‘Can confidently respond to new Covid-19 outbreaks’: Australian PM Morrison

Australia reported its first Covid-19 death in more than a month on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 07:22 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Sydney

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott said he was confident that the country could move ahead with easing coronavirus restrictions. (Reuters)

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday he has confidence the country could move ahead with easing restrictions as it can respond and deal with new coronavirus outbreaks.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“There will be outbreaks...we can’t go stop-go-stop-go and we can’t flick the light on-and-off-on-and-off-and-on-and-off,” Morrison said, referring to restrictions to curb the spread of the virulent disease.

“So what I’m saying is we are going ahead, we built the protections to deal with outbreaks.”

Australia reported its first Covid-19 death in more than a month on Wednesday, as concerns about a second wave of infections saw thousands of people queue, sometimes for hours, to be tested for the virus.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MHRD asks NCERT to prepare supplementary learning material for students without digital access
Jun 25, 2020 07:35 IST
IIT Guwahati top Indian institution in QS list for young varsities
Jun 25, 2020 07:32 IST
Live: Global Covid-19 cases top 9.4 million, toll touches 482,109
Jun 25, 2020 07:35 IST
NCERT to revise curriculum framework for school education after 15 years, to be ready by March 2021
Jun 25, 2020 07:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.