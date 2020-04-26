Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / ‘Can have serious side effects’: Canada warns Hydroxychloroquine use against Covid-19

‘Can have serious side effects’: Canada warns Hydroxychloroquine use against Covid-19

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday issued a similar warning about the drugs, whose promise as a coronavirus treatment has been touted by US President Donald Trump.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:32 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Montreal

Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus (AP)

Canadian health authorities have issued a warning against the use of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus infections or prevent reinfections.

“Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can have serious side effects. These drugs should be used only under the supervision of a physician,” Canada’s public health agency said in a note posted Saturday on its website.

“Health Canada is concerned that some people may be directly buying and using chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19,” it said, noting they can cause “serious heart rhythm problems.”

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday issued a similar warning about the drugs, whose promise as a coronavirus treatment has been touted by US President Donald Trump.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:49 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mohali admn starts online career counselling for youth
Apr 27, 2020 20:48 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh to help Punjab revive post-Covid state economy
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:49 IST
Arun Govil played Lakshman in Jeetendra’s Lav Kush after playing Lord Rama
Apr 27, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.