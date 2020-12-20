Canada: Covid-19 infections tally tops half-a-million mark even as vaccination is underway

While almost 12,000 Canadians have already received shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, worries remain across the country as the nationwide tally of coronavirus infections have now crossed the grim half-a-million mark.

Canada reported 501,189 confirmed cases by Saturday evening, with the total number of fatalities from the deadly respiratory disease rising to 14,154.

The country has lately been reporting more than 6,500 single-day infections.

The number of persons getting the vaccine continues to rise, with the latest tally at 11,909. The initial batch of inoculations is covering the most vulnerable groups, including residents of long-term care homes and health care workers.

Canada gave emergency authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier this month, but won’t immediately follow the United States in granting approval to Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, which has received the US drug regulator’s nod.

The Moderna vaccine is under review and Health Canada said in a statement, “There is still information and data to be provided by Moderna for review.”

The agency said, “Health Canada is working hard to give Canadians access to Covid-19 vaccines as quickly as possible and will not compromise its safety, efficacy and quality standards.”

All the provinces have now received shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

As for the pandemic situation in the country, federal projections say the peak may not yet have arrived; and the Christmas celebrations and gatherings - though understated this year - could contribute to a spike of over 20% in cases per day by January.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, noted in a statement that it “underscores that the partnership between public health and the public at large is still vitally important to bringing down the infection rate”.

The current numbers, she warned, have put the country “on a trajectory for a strong resurgence for the next two months”.