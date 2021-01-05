Sections
Canada on track to have more than 1 mn Pfizer and Moderna doses by Jan end: PM

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 22:39 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ottawa

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Bloomberg Photo)

Canada is on track to have well over a million coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc by the end of January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau, speaking to reporters, reiterated that Canada would have enough doses to vaccinate everyone who wanted an inoculation by the end of September. Canada has a population of around 38 million.

