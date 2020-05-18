Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Canada’s Covid-19 curve ‘planked’

Canada’s Covid-19 curve ‘planked’

In a statement, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam pointed out that as of Sunday, there were 76,204 Covid-19 cases, including 5,702 deaths in the country.

Updated: May 18, 2020 14:17 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya | Edited by: Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times Toronto

Bucking global trends, data from Public Health Canada also indicated that the toll coronavirus has taken in the country has been more severe on women than men. (REUTERS)

The number of people recovering from Covid-19 pandemic in Canada has overtaken the number of people infected, health authorities announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr Theresa Tam pointed out that as of Sunday, there were 76,204 Covid-19 cases, including 5,702 deaths in the country. “More than 38,159 or 50 per cent of cases are now recovered,” she noted.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

However, even as she released the positive news, she also sought continued caution, “We are all well aware of how much effort we have put in to plank the curve, and I know none of us is interested in giving up the progress we have made,” she said.

The agency’s daily epidemiology summary also underscored an anomaly that appears to have occurred in Canada, with more women being impacted than men, unlike in the rest of the world. Females accounted for 55 per cent of the total cases and 53 per cent of deaths.



The overall trajectory continued to be positive with no new cases being reported in six jurisdictions over the past week. Nine jurisdictions reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The updates provided also mentioned that “New cases continue to be reported across the country, however with a decreasing trend in daily reported cases observed.” The majority of cases (85%) and deaths (94%) continue to be reported from the provinces of Quebec and Ontario, it pointed out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nawazuddin on travelling to hometown: ‘My mother got anxiety attack’
May 18, 2020 15:43 IST
Is this burger bun Beyoncé? Because it is looking flawless
May 18, 2020 15:35 IST
Two Covid-19 deaths in Kapurthala, Amritsar
May 18, 2020 15:34 IST
Amphan, now a super cyclone: IMD
May 18, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.