Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Canada’s long wait ends as Trudeau government okays Covid-19 rapid test kits

Canada’s long wait ends as Trudeau government okays Covid-19 rapid test kits

Health Canada gave its approval for the devices a day after Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced that 7.9 million units had been bought

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:53 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Hindustan Times Toronto

People wait in line at the Women's College Covid-19 testing facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS/ File)

After days of criticism over delays, the Canadian government has finally approved rapid test kits for the coronavirus disease.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the first batch of the kits made by an American manufacturer will arrive in the country “in the coming weeks”, as Health Canada gave its approval for the devices a day after public services and procurement minister Anita Anand announced that 7.9 million units had been bought.

These decisions come even as some Canadian provinces, including two of the largest, Ontario and Quebec, witnessed record highs in new Covid-19 cases as the second wave sets in.

Confirmed cases in the country have surpassed 158,400 as authorities have warned of community transmission of the deadly virus. The daily increase in infections has been 1,672, a rise of nearly 90% over that recorded a fortnight earlier.



However, there have been far fewer fatalities when compared to the conditions prevailing in March and April, with only six confirmed to have died on Wednesday.

The situation in the two provinces worst-hit by the pandemic, Ontario and Quebec, is grim. Francois Legault, Quebec premier, described it as “critical” as he announced a “red alert level” for three regions, including the province’s two largest municipalities, Montreal and Quebec City.

Coming into effect on Thursday, many establishments that were allowed to reopen, including bars, restaurants and cinemas, will be forced to close down for a month.

Ontario, meanwhile, recorded its highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases on Monday, at 700, as part of a trend of numbers rising steeply over the last week.

The surge in numbers has impacted public health infrastructure, particularly in relation to testing, as people queued up for hours for Covid-19 tests with results taking days to become available.

Under pressure, the Trudeau government announced the procurement of molecular devices from Abbott Laboratories on Tuesday. Results are expected to be delivered within minutes after a swab specimen is taken from the throat or nose.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Oct 01, 2020 12:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
Oct 01, 2020 11:34 IST
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
Oct 01, 2020 10:44 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Manipur to discharge asymptomatic Covid-19 patients after ten days and all the latest news
Oct 01, 2020 13:02 IST
Delhi: ITPO will not host trade fair this year
Oct 01, 2020 13:01 IST
SC okays DGCA plan for full refund on cancelled flights due to lockdown
Oct 01, 2020 13:00 IST
American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines
Oct 01, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.