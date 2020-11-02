Canada stabbing attack suspect who killed two people identified, charged with murder

A K-9 unit police officer walks near the site of a stabbing in Quebec City on November 1. (AP)

The 24-year-old who went on a stabbing rampage on Halloween night in Quebec City has been identified as Carl Girouard, who is believed to be from Sainte-Thérèse, a suburb of Montreal.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder as he made an appearance via video before a judge.

Dressed in medieval costume, Girouard allegedly attacked multiple people, resulting in two fatalities and leaving five others injured.

The city’s police, Service de police de la Ville de Québec, named the two victims as François Duchesne, 56, and Suzanne Clermont, 61.

The stabbing spree occurred in the historic district of Quebec City, and according to Radio-Canada, police were first notified at about 10.30 pm local time on Saturday night, and launched a manhunt, finally captured him at around 1 am on Sunday.

Police said there was no terror connection to the attacks, and that “he chose his victims at random” and came to Quebec City “with the intention of doing the most damage possible.”

He used a Japanese katana sword for the attacks which took place at four locations in the city.

According to the police, while Girouard did not have a criminal record, he had come to their notice five years earlier for wanting to allegedly commit a violent act.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his shock over the incident in a statement issued by his office.

“We wish a full recovery to those who have been injured. We are keeping you in our thoughts. On behalf of the Government of Canada, we will always be there for you,” he said.

“I would also like to thank first responders for their crucial work. They responded quickly to this tragedy and were there to ensure the safety of their fellow citizens.”

Girouard is expected back in court on Thursday.