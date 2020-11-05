Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Canada thanks India for helping world in Covid fight

Canada thanks India for helping world in Covid fight

This was conveyed by Canada’s foreign affairs minister François-Philippe Champagne to his Indian counterpart external affairs minister S Jaishankar as India joined, for the first time, the Canada-led Ministerial Coordination Group on Covid-19 (MCGC).

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:42 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I edited by Vinod Janardhanan, Hindustan Times Toronto

Canada has recorded new highs in the infection count in recent days, tallying another 2,761 cases to take the total on Wednesday night to 247,439. (AP)

The Canadian government has underscored the “critical role” that India is playing with regard to the requirements globally for medicines needed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was conveyed by Canada’s foreign affairs minister François-Philippe Champagne to his Indian counterpart external affairs minister S Jaishankar as India joined, for the first time, the Canada-led Ministerial Coordination Group on Covid-19 (MCGC).

A readout issued by Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, stated that Champagne “welcomed” India’s participation in the MCGC “noting the recent developments in India and emphasising the critical role India plays in addressing global Covid-19 vaccine and pharmaceutical needs.”

Indian officials said that the role the country has played during the pandemic highlights how it can be a relied on for medical supplies during crises. In May this year, India had sent consignments of hydroxychloroquine to Canada, totalling five million tablets, and both ministers were involved in those discussions at the time.



The other nations that participated in the 11th iteration of the virtual dialogue for coordination to deal with the coronavirus crisis were Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

The statement noted that the MCGC was a “valuable forum” especially with cases increasing in several countries across the globe, including in Canada, which has recorded new highs in the infection count in recent days, tallying another 2,761 cases to take the total on Wednesday night to 247,439.

The ministers at the meeting “reiterated their commitment to ensuring equitable access to successful Covid-19 vaccines”, according to the release. They also agreed that “when conditions permit more international travel, it will be important to learn from each other on how to best manage borders, international travel, testing and contact tracing.”

Among the MCGC’s objectives are focusing on the “importance of multilateral vaccine research and development and ensuring equitable vaccine access to developing countries and vulnerable health systems” as well as “the ongoing need for coordination and multilateralism in response to the economic effects of Covid-19.”

In an earlier release, Global Affairs Canada said that the MCGC was “proving to be a valuable forum to discuss, coordinate and act together on global challenges related to COVID-19 and beyond” in a “world increasingly characterised by interdependence, speed and complexity”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Nov 05, 2020 13:02 IST
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Nov 05, 2020 13:45 IST
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Nov 05, 2020 13:49 IST
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Nov 05, 2020 13:02 IST

latest news

Cracker ‘less’ Diwali? Sellers in Delhi-NCR say sale is less by far
Nov 05, 2020 13:59 IST
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: Revised schedule for PET announced, check here
Nov 05, 2020 13:56 IST
Virat cuts birthday cake with Anushka, gives her a hug and kiss. Watch
Nov 05, 2020 13:51 IST
Diljit Dosanjh on US election: ‘I am just here to watch the mela’
Nov 05, 2020 13:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.