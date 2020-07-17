Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Canada to infuse CA$ 19 bn into provinces to generate economic recovery

Canada to infuse CA$ 19 bn into provinces to generate economic recovery

The “safe restart” programme will focus on preventive measures, including enhanced capacity for testing, contact tracing, and data management and information sharing to mitigate future outbreaks, and investments in health care.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:20 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharya | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times Toronto

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario. (Bloomberg)

The Canadian Federal Government will pump CA$ 19 billion into the country’s provinces and territories as part of Safe Restart Agreement aimed at economic recovery with precautions being exercised to prevent another outbreak of Covid-19.

Many provinces across the nation have accelerated reopening of various sectors of the economy, but Trudeau said that till the time an effective vaccine against the coronavirus was available “the daily threat of COVID-19 will not disappear.”

The “safe restart” programme will focus on preventive measures, including enhanced capacity for testing, contact tracing, and data management and information sharing to mitigate future outbreaks, investments in health care to respond to the pandemic, support for those considered most vulnerable like residents of long-term care facilities, and funding to secure a reliable source of personal protective equipment. Also announced was a temporary countrywide sick leave programme covering 10 days for those who did not have access to it.

“As we continue to deal with the impacts of the virus, we are committed to working with the provinces and territories to provide the support they need to help Canadians make it through this crisis. Together, our priority is to keep Canadians safe and healthy, while building a stronger, more resilient Canada for everyone,” Trudeau said in a statement issued by his office. He made the announcement during a media interaction at Parliament Hill in Ottawa. He was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland who stated that these investments will “help ensure a safe restart” of the “economy over the next six to eight months”, pointing out there was no use pretending that anyone could predict what the scenario will be in that time period. Seven priority areas have been outlined under the agreement.



Trudeau said the pandemic had resulted not just in a health crisis but also an economic crisis. “When we talk about the recovery phase, it’s not just about making sure we can detect, control and prevent future outbreaks. It’s also about helping people, businesses and entire communities adjust to our new normal,” he told reporters, according to the outlet CBC.

Canada has recorded 8827 deaths so far and over 109,000 confirmed cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Physical distancing may help ease burden on hospitals, but only to a point
Jul 17, 2020 12:30 IST
A million cases, but just how badly affected is India?
Jul 17, 2020 12:29 IST
Assam: Kaziranga tigress rescued from floods released into the wild
Jul 17, 2020 12:25 IST
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, top IED expert among them: Police
Jul 17, 2020 12:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.