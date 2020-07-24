Sections
Home / World News / Canada to not recognize results of Punjab 2020 Referendum organized by SFJ

Canada to not recognize results of Punjab 2020 Referendum organized by SFJ

Responding to queries from Hindustan Times about Canadian Government’s stand on the referendum scheduled for November this year, aimed at carving out a separate state of Punjab from India, a spokesperson of the country’s Foreign Ministry, stated in an email response: “Canada respects the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India, and the Government of Canada will not recognize the referendum.”

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 07:30 IST

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times Toronto

In January this year, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had written to Prime Minister Trudeau seeking his support for the non-binding referendum. (AP Photo)

The Justin Trudeau Government will not recognize the results of the Punjab 2020 Referendum being organized by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). A statement sent to the Hindustan Times made this position explicit for the first time.

Responding to queries from Hindustan Times about Canadian Government’s stand on the referendum scheduled for November this year, aimed at carving out a separate state of Punjab from India, a spokesperson of the country’s Foreign Ministry, stated in an email response: “Canada respects the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India, and the Government of Canada will not recognize the referendum.”

The spokesperson also said that the bilateral relationship between Canada and India “is a priority for the Government of Canada.”

Indian officials did not want to comment on this development on record, though one described it as “significant” that this was put in writing and a change from the earlier stance that the referendum was protected by freedom of speech and expression rights in Canada. An official also pointed out that a recent message in this respect from Ottawa, stating its opposition to the referendum, was also communicated to New Delhi, via the High Commission in Canada.



India’s High Commissioner in Ottawa Ajay Bisaria also refused to address this particular matter, but said, “We continue to engage closely with Canadian partners, including security agencies on a range of bilateral security issues. Canada has been requested to check anti-India activities and to proscribe individuals and entities declared illegal in India.”

Following the return of Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister in October, New Delhi made it clear in official interactions that the issue of support for Khalistan in Canada had hindered relations between the two nations and expected more from the Canadian side. India, an official said, has noticed a perceptible difference in the attitude with which Canada has approached this contentious matter in recent months, a development described as “positive”.

Coordination between security and intelligence agencies has also improved, with a delegation of the Royal Canadian Mounter Police (RCMP) holding discussions with counterparts in the National Investigative Agency (NIA) late last year. “There is active diplomacy and conversations going on,” an official said.

In January this year, SFJ had written to Trudeau seeking his support for the non-binding referendum. The separatist organization plans to hold it in November, with in-person voting at various venues across the world including the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Limit China FDI to 25%, says DEA
Jul 24, 2020 07:47 IST
Anurag posts old clip of Kangana supporting him, says he is ‘not her enemy’
Jul 24, 2020 07:46 IST
Oil rises on weaker dollar, but Covid-19 woes and U.S.-China tensions weigh
Jul 24, 2020 07:42 IST
‘I had to convince her that I am not sick’: Kohli on his mother’s concerns
Jul 24, 2020 07:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.