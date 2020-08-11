Sections
Home / World News / Canadian finance minister’s job appears unsure, markets fret over distraction

Canadian finance minister’s job appears unsure, markets fret over distraction

The Globe and Mail cited unnamed sources as saying Trudeau was uncertain whether Morneau was the right person to handle the recovery. Morneau was unhappy at how much money Trudeau wanted to spend to deal with the outbreak, it added.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 21:52 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Ottawa/Toronto

Morneau, 57, has been finance minister since the ruling Liberals took power in late 2015. (Reuters)

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s job appeared uncertain on Tuesday after reports he had clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting analysts to fret about Ottawa becoming distracted as it tackles the coronavirus crisis.

The Globe and Mail cited unnamed sources as saying Trudeau was uncertain whether Morneau was the right person to handle the recovery. Morneau was unhappy at how much money Trudeau wanted to spend to deal with the outbreak, it added.

Morneau, 57, has been finance minister since the ruling Liberals took power in late 2015.

“To have turnover in such a key role in the middle of an economic crisis ... could rattle investor confidence in Canada and in turn weigh on the Canadian dollar,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.



The report was the first public sign of tension inside government over how to handle the pandemic. Canada has provided more than C$212 billion ($159.7 billion) in direct Covid-19 support and nearly 14% of gross domestic product in total support.

Also read: Canada’s GDP fell by nearly 12% in April due to Covid-19 lockdown

Canada’s budget deficit this fiscal year is expected to hit C$343.2 billion, the largest shortfall since World War Two.

Trudeau’s office, asked whether he still had faith in Morneau, said it would respond later. Morneau’s office did not reply to a request for comment.

Morneau is also under pressure over his failure to promptly repay travel expenses covered for him by a charity at the heart of an ethics investigation. Although Morneau apologized, opposition legislators say he must resign.

“The bus has been rolling toward Mr. Morneau for weeks. Market participants understand that he has become a major political liability,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments.

But he added: “Rocking the canoe might increase downside risk for the loonie (the Canadian dollar) and for markets more generally. And a distracted government is the last thing the economy needs,” he said.

Potential replacements include Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Mark Carney, a former head of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, the paper said.

Trudeau is also being probed over possible ethics violation after the charity - which has ties to his family - was chosen to manage a major student grant program. He apologized but denied the charity has received any preferential treatment over the deal, which has been scrapped.

($1=1.3279 Canadian dollars)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Website crashes during day 2 of DU’s online open-book exams
Aug 11, 2020 23:06 IST
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer: reports
Aug 11, 2020 23:11 IST
Illegal call centre busted for duping loan seekers
Aug 11, 2020 23:06 IST
Delhi’s revised power tariffs likely to be announced by month-end
Aug 11, 2020 23:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.