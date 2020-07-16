Sections
Home / World News / Canadian leader denies sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 1999

Canadian leader denies sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 1999

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 09:17 IST

By Aniridh Bhattacharya | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Toronto

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is seen during a news conference on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

As the Canadian province of Quebec experiences its #MeToo moment with charges flying on social media, the latest to face allegations of sexual misconduct is a federal MP who leads one of the country’s principal Opposition parties.

Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois, the third largest party in the country’s House of Commons, has denied the allegations that were posted in a Facebook community page called Hyenes en jupons. Translating to Hyenas in Petticoats, the page belongs to a feminist collective.

The allegations date back to 1999 when Blanchet managed the rocker Eric Lapointe, and were said to have occurred at a bar in the city of Montreal in the Francophone province.

A spokesperson for Blanchet issued a statement in French on his behalf saying he “unequivocally denies” the charges, adding, “Yves-Francois Blanchet will continue with his professional activities. No further comments will be made.”



According to the Montreal Gazette, the statement in French also invited the accuser to file an official complaint in this regard. The outlet also interviewed the woman, who remains anonymous, and she said she only realised recently that the person who had allegedly sexually harassed her 21 years earlier was now the leader of the Federal party and one of the most powerful men in Ottawa.

These allegations come even as there has been a spate of allegations against celebrities in Quebec in recent weeks, many of whom are connected to the music industry as Blanchet once was.

There was no comment from the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the matter. Quebec’s Premier Francois Legault has recently been supportive of those emerging with these allegations of sexual impropriety and has directed the province’s Justice Minister to assist the victims.

