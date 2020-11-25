Sections
Home / World News / Canadians won’t be among the first to get vaccine: PM Justin Trudeau

The issue was discussed at the G-20 this past weekend and Trudeau said he’s working with allies to make sure there is a free flow of contracts. He said countries recognize that “no one place gets through Covid-19 until all places are through Covid-19”

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 07:38 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Toronto

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

Trudeau noted Canada does not have vaccine production facilities. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany do.

Trudeau said it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the US before they distribute internationally.

“Shortly afterwards they will start honoring and delivering the contracts that they signed with other countries including Canada,” Trudeau said. “We’re expecting to start receiving those doses in the first few months of 2021.”



Trudeau said Canadians won’t have to wait for everyone in the US to be vaccinated before Canada gets doses.

The issue was discussed at the G-20 this past weekend and Trudeau said he’s working with allies to make sure there is a free flow of contracts. He said countries recognize that “no one place gets through Covid-19 until all places are through Covid-19.”

Trudeau said having pre-bought an array of vaccine candidates from foreign manufacturers will help get Canadians effective doses as soon as possible and noted Canada pre-bought millions of doses.

