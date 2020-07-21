Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / CanSino candidate shows promise

CanSino candidate shows promise

The CanSino candidate, named Ad5-nCOV, is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in human testing and are gearing up for late-stage trials, along with projects involving Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 04:09 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign is pictured on its building in Tianjin, China. (REUTERS)

A Covid-19 vaccine developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and China’s military research unit has shown to be safe and induced immune response in most of the recipients, researchers said on Monday.

The CanSino candidate, named Ad5-nCOV, is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in human testing and are gearing up for late-stage trials, along with projects involving Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

While CanSino’s vaccine has yet to start late-stage large-scale clinical trials to assess how well it works to prevent people from becoming infected, it has received the green light to be used in China’s military.

The results from the mid-stage study, published in the medical journal Lancet, supports the testing of the vaccine candidate in a large trial, the study authors said.



The vaccine candidate uses a virus called adenovirus to carry genetic material from the new coronavirus’ protein into the human body, a method also used by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for their vaccine candidate.

The immune responses elicited by the vaccine might be undermined if the inoculated person has already developed high-level adenovirus immunity from a previous infection, Chinese researchers said in a peer-reviewed paper.

CanSino counts Lilly Asia Ventures, backed by US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co, as its top shareholder, according to Refinitiv data.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two petitions on artefacts draw the ire of apex court
Jul 21, 2020 04:50 IST
Rajasthan creates most jobs for migrants under govt plan
Jul 21, 2020 04:46 IST
House schedule may change next session
Jul 21, 2020 04:17 IST
AstraZeneca data fails to impress some experts
Jul 21, 2020 04:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.