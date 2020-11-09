Sections
Home / World News / Car bomb blast in Kandahar kills at least 4, injures two dozen others

Car bomb blast in Kandahar kills at least 4, injures two dozen others

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:39 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kabul

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the blast destroyed several shops and houses and that some people could still be under the rubble. (AFP file photo. Representative image)

A car bomb has exploded in Afghanistan’s second-largest city, Kandahar, leading to several deaths, including among civilians, local sources told Sputnik on Monday.

The explosion occurred late on Sunday night, targeting the Shahra Battalion (Shahra Kandak) in Kandahar’s Maiwand district, local security sources told Sputnik, adding that there were several dead and injured among both the military personnel and civilians.

A source at Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar told Sputnik that 24 people were injured in the explosion, including 13 police officers and 11 civilians.

Also Read: Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in Kabul



The source said that there were at least four dead: a child, two women and one man.



Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the blast destroyed several shops and houses and that some people could still be under the rubble.

Earlier on Monday, a Kandahar police spokesman said that three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

No group has taken responsibility for the car bomb explosion so far.

