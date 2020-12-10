Sections
Home / World News / Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria

Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria

Twelve were also wounded when the vehicle detonated at a checkpoint manned by the town’s security forces and a Turkish-backed faction, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:00 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse

The vehicle detonated at a checkpoint manned by the town’s security forces and a Turkish-backed faction. (AP file photo)

A car bomb killed 16 people including two civilians and three Turkish soldiers Thursday at a checkpoint in the Turkish-held border town of Ras al-Ain in northeast Syria, a war monitor said.

Twelve were also wounded when the vehicle detonated at a checkpoint manned by the town's security forces and a Turkish-backed faction, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

