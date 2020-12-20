Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Car bomb kills 8 in Afghanistan’s Kabul: Officials

Car bomb kills 8 in Afghanistan’s Kabul: Officials

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital. A health ministry official also confirmed the blast.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 13:01 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni, Agence France-Presse

Afghan security officials inspect site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Reuters/ Representational )

A car bomb killed eight people and wounded more than 15 others in Kabul Sunday, officials said, the latest attack to rock the Afghan capital.

“The terrorists have carried out a terrorist attack in Kabul city. Unfortunately, eight of our countrymen were killed and more than 15 others were wounded,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

A security source said the car bomb detonated in the west of the capital. A health ministry official also confirmed the blast.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
by Shishir Gupta
Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Rules that are changing from Jan 1
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

From Churu to Amritsar: These are the coldest places in northwest India
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
How Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi allegedly scammed LLD Diamonds
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Car bomb kills 8 in Afghanistan’s Kabul: Officials
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
Ram temple fund drive to start with contributions from prominent personalities: Trust official
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.