Home / World News / Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials

Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials

The attack occurred in the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:31 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

At least 26 security personnel were killed in a suicide car bomber in Afghanistan on Sunday (Reuters file photo)

A suicide car bomber struck an army base in Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 26 security personnel, officials said, in one of the bloodiest attacks targeting Afghan forces in recent months.

The attack occurred on the outskirts of Ghazni, capital of the eastern province of Ghazni, which has seen regular fighting between the Taliban and government forces.

“We have received 26 bodies and 17 wounded so far. All of them are security personnel,” Baz Mohammad Hemat, director of Ghazni hospital, told AFP.

Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, a member of Ghazni provincial council, confirmed the death toll.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated a vehicle full of explosives in Ghazni, but did not offer any immediate figure for casualties.

