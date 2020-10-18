Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100

Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100

The head of a hospital in Ghor, Mohammad Omer Lalzad, said emergency staff were treating dozens of people with both serious and light injuries from the bombing. He expected the death toll to rise.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:33 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Kabul

Afghan security security officers are seen through the shattered window of a maternity hospital after gunmen attacked, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

A suicide car bombing on Sunday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 100 others in Afghanistan’s western Ghor province, officials said.

The head of a hospital in Ghor, Mohammad Omer Lalzad, said emergency staff were treating dozens of people with both serious and light injuries from the bombing. He expected the death toll to rise.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran said the car bombing struck near the entrance of the provincial police chief’s office and other nearby government buildings in the area.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghor, which comes amid an uptick in attacks by the Taliban as representatives of the group and Afghan government officials hold their first-ever face-to-face talks in Qatar, where the Taliban have had a political office for many years. The negotiations are meant to end the country’s decades-long war.

On Friday, the Taliban agreed to suspend attacks in southern Afghanistan that had displaced thousands of residents in recent days. It came after the US vowed to halt all strikes and night raids in keeping with the peace agreement the US signed with the Taliban in February.

The US had been conducting air strikes in support of Afghan forces trying to repel Taliban assaults in Helmand province, which threatened to derail efforts to end Afghanistan’s war.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:18 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Gill keeping KKR in control
Oct 18, 2020 16:26 IST
BrahMos missile test-fired from destroyer INS Chennai in Arabian Sea
Oct 18, 2020 15:46 IST

latest news

Share of stubble burning in Delhi’s pollution likely to increase
Oct 18, 2020 16:23 IST
Amitabh Bachchan tweets ‘work is worship’, son Abhishek has this to say
Oct 18, 2020 16:22 IST
‘Innocent and affable’: LJP says fielding transgender a step towards Naya Bihar
Oct 18, 2020 16:21 IST
21 leprosy patients undergo Covid-19 treatment at reserved facility at jumbo centre in Pune
Oct 18, 2020 16:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.