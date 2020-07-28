Sections
Home / World News / Case registered against Pak provincial minister for social media activist’s murder

Case registered against Pak provincial minister for social media activist’s murder

The Levies Force on Sunday registered the case against Balochistan Minister for Food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khan Khetiran and his two guards Adam Khan and Nadir Khan on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, the Dawn reported.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi Pakistan

Anwar was murdered on July 23 by some armed men in Naharkot, in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, when he was on his way home on a motorbike. (HT photo for representation )

A case has been registered against a provincial minister in Pakistan and his two guards for the alleged murder of a social media activist, according to media reports.

The Levies Force on Sunday registered the case against Balochistan Minister for Food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khan Khetiran and his two guards Adam Khan and Nadir Khan on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, the Dawn reported.

Anwar was murdered on July 23 by some armed men in Naharkot, in Balochistan’s Barkhan district, when he was on his way home on a motorbike.

Anwar’s brother Ghulam Sarwar alleged that the guards killed him at the behest of the minister.



According to the complaint, Anwar had been writing on social media about problems in his area, atrocities and alleged corruption by the minister.

According to a report in Pakistan Today, Sarwar alleged that the minister’s men had threatened his brother over the telephone for writing against the minister on social media.

The minister has, however, denied his involvement in the murder and also said that the two other people mentioned in the FIR were not his gunmen, the report said.

“I have nothing to do with the murder of Anwar Jan,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

“I have no enmity with Anwar Jan Khetiran’s family,” he added.

However, some journalists in Barkhan said Anwar was not a member of the local press club but he posted comments on social media platforms.

He was affiliated to the National Party, the report said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP centralising authority under cover of Covid-19, says Sitaram Yechury
Jul 28, 2020 09:48 IST
Noida: Covid patient hospital’s isolation ward molested by another patient
Jul 28, 2020 09:41 IST
Kohli is one of top athletes, our boys aren’t behind on fitness: Younis
Jul 28, 2020 09:38 IST
Indian climate activist Archana Soreng named by UN chief to new advisory group
Jul 28, 2020 09:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.