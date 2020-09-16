CDC study on Covid-19 in US shows greater toll on Black, Hispanic youth

Sections
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A child washes her hands at a day care centre in Connecticut. (AP File Photo)

A study by the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown that a disproportionate percentage of Covid-19 deaths have been recorded among Black and Hispanic people younger than 21.

The CDC reported that from February 12 through July 31, there were 121 deaths among people younger than the age of 21 in 27 states.

These people, including non-Hispanic American Indian, accounted for about 75 per cent of the deaths in that age group, even though they represent 41 per cent of the US population aged under 21.

The researchers looked at data from 47 of the 50 states.



Deaths among children younger than one accounted for 10 per cent of the total, 20 per cent of the deaths were among one-to-nine-year olds, while those aged between 10 and 20 years accounted for the rest.

The study appeared in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The CDC on Tuesday reported 6,537,627 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 34,597 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 387 to 194,092.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities linked to a wedding reception in Maine rose to seven on Tuesday. The reception held over the summer had violated state virus guidelines.

The August wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket is linked to more than 175 confirmed cases of the virus, the Maine Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The virus cases stemming from the wedding have spanned hundreds of miles in a state that had largely controlled the spread of the coronavirus through the summer. Maine has reported less than 5,000 cases of the virus in total since March.

