‘Certainly a weak president’: Chinese government advisor thinks Biden could start war

US President-elect Joe Biden is certainly a very weak President and he could start a war with China, a Chienese government advisor has said underlying the need for the China government to mend ties with the US. Zheng Yongnian, the Dean of the Advanced Institute of Global and Contemporary China Studies, a Shenzhen-based think tank, has analysed that if Biden can’t sort out domestic issues, then he could easily do something against China. Trump was not interested in wars, as he was not interested in promoting democracy and freedom, but Biden is.

“He is certainly a very weak President, if he can’t sort out domestic issues, then he will do something on the diplomatic front, do something against China. If we say Trump is not interested in promoting democracy and freedom, Biden is. (President Donald) Trump is not interested in war... but a Democratic President could start wars,” Zheng Yongnian said.

Zheng said Biden might take advantage of the public resentment towards China after he entered the White House. “American society is torn apart. I don’t think Biden can do anything about it,” he said. And Biden had left enough indications of how his China policy would be during his campaigning, Zheng said reminding China of how Biden called Xi Jinping a “thug”.

China’s relationship with the US, which has deteriorated during Trump’s presidency, will not improve automatically under Biden, Zheng Yongnian has noted. Instead, Beijing should be prepared for a tough stance from Washington.

“The good old days are over... the cold war hawks in the US have been in a highly mobilised state for several years, and they will not disappear overnight,” Zheng said in an interview on the sidelines of the Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou recently.

Zheng, who attended a symposium hosted by President Xi Jinping in August to offer advice on China’s long-term strategy, said there was now a bipartisan consensus in the US on containing China.

Over 300 separate Bills targeting China have been drawn up by both Democrats and Republicans in the Congress, and the important ones addressing the catastrophes in Hong Kong and Xinjiang enjoyed full bipartisan support. The most potentially effective law, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which Trump only reluctantly signed, was co-sponsored by Republican Marco Rubio and Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Vice-President-elect.

(With ANI inputs)