Sections
Home / World News / ‘Chadwick Boseman inspired generations’: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris tweet condolences on Black Panther actor’s death

‘Chadwick Boseman inspired generations’: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris tweet condolences on Black Panther actor’s death

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at the age of 43. He had been battling cancer for four years.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman had been battling cancer for four years (REUTERS)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris expressed grief over the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman inspired generations, said Biden. “The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time,” Biden’s tweet read.

US Senator and Democratic candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris too tweeted her condolences to the actor’s family. “My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble,” her tweet read.

 



The actor died of colon cancer at the age of 43. He had been battling cancer for four years.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement.

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” the statement added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump’s administration allows deferral of Social Security tax
Aug 29, 2020 10:17 IST
Polluted air linked to increase in blood pressure: Study
Aug 29, 2020 10:14 IST
Ben Stokes ‘didn’t sleep for a week’ after father’s diagnosis
Aug 29, 2020 10:13 IST
Bengal government requests railway board to resume local train, metro services
Aug 29, 2020 10:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.