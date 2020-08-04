Sections
Home / World News / Chief of staff to Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Chief of staff to Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Braga Netto will remain in isolation until a new examination and medical evaluation is carried out, and will continue to work remotely.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 06:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Brazil's Chief of Staff Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto. (Reuters)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday, becoming the seventh Brazilian minister to have contracted the disease.

Braga Netto is doing well and has no symptoms, the office said in a statement. He will remain in isolation until a new examination and medical evaluation is carried out, and will continue to work remotely.

Also read | Fires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest increases by 28% in July: Report

Last week, Bolsonaro’s wife and one of his ministers tested positive for Covid-19. Bolsonaro also contracted the disease but his latest test showed he was no longer infected.

On Monday, Bolsonaro told reporters he was fine and was already cured, after the president last week reported that he had “mold” in his lungs and was taking antibiotics. He did not give more details about his medical condition.



Brazil has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in the world after the United States. The South American country has registered more than 2.75 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 94,665, according to health ministry data.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on August 4
Aug 04, 2020 06:42 IST
Inside Anil Kapoor’s bungalow: Rhea reveals her favourite spots, watch
Aug 04, 2020 06:35 IST
Chief of staff to Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 04, 2020 06:09 IST
Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than ‘hush-money’ payments
Aug 04, 2020 06:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.