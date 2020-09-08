Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / ‘China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19,’ says Xi Jinping

‘China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19,’ says Xi Jinping

The Chinese President further said China had taken concrete efforts that helped save millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 10:52 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China acted in an open and transparent manner on the Covid-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.

Xi, speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country’s fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - a fact he said demonstrates the country’s strong abilities and vitality.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Sep 08, 2020 12:15 IST
‘PLA tried to close in, fired shots in air’: India rebuts China’s midnight statement
Sep 08, 2020 11:43 IST
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Sep 08, 2020 08:55 IST
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Sep 08, 2020 11:59 IST

latest news

Bopanna, Shapovalov bow out in US Open quarterfinals
Sep 08, 2020 12:07 IST
Almonds may help promote heart health, says study
Sep 08, 2020 12:06 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appointed party’s chief spokesperson
Sep 08, 2020 12:03 IST
Sonu Sood’s reply to fan who drew his pic on SIM card wins people over
Sep 08, 2020 12:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.