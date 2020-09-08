‘China acted openly and transparently on Covid-19,’ says Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds during a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday China acted in an open and transparent manner on the Covid-19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.

Xi, speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country’s fight against the disease, said China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - a fact he said demonstrates the country’s strong abilities and vitality.