China ambassador to Israel found dead, Israel ministry confirms

The Israel Hayom news website said Ambassador Du Wei, who began his term about two months ago, was found at home and that the circumstances of his death weren’t known.

Updated: May 17, 2020 15:16 IST

By Bloomberg, Bloomberg

China’s ambassador to Israel has been found dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday, following reports in local media.

The ministry didn’t provide further details. The Israel Hayom news website said Ambassador Du Wei, who began his term about two months ago, was found at home and that the circumstances of his death weren’t known.

