China ambassador to Israel found dead, Israel ministry confirms

The Chinese flag flies outside the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Sai Ying Pun district of Hong Kong, China, on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Bloomberg)

China’s ambassador to Israel has been found dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday, following reports in local media.

The ministry didn’t provide further details. The Israel Hayom news website said Ambassador Du Wei, who began his term about two months ago, was found at home and that the circumstances of his death weren’t known.