Coronavirus Outbreak
China-backed AIIB approves $500 million loan for Pakistan's Covid-19 response

China-backed AIIB approves $500 million loan for Pakistan’s Covid-19 response

The project, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, aims to strengthen protection for vulnerable groups, bolster the health care system, and help small businesses amid the economic downturn, the bank said in a statement.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:54 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Beijing China

The loan is part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak. (Reuters)

The Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $500 million to help Pakistan battle the coronavirus pandemic, the bank said on Thursday.

The loan is part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.

