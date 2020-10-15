Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / China blames US for undermining peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

China blames US for undermining peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

China considers Taiwan a wayward province that needs to be reunited with the mainland, by force if needed.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 09:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Beijing

The Chinese military followed and monitored the USS Barry when the destroyer made what US Navy called a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Wednesday. In this picture, Royal Australian Navy guided-missile frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154) (L) sails with US Navy Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) and Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) in the South China Sea. (via REUTERS)

China said on Thursday the United States was seriously undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait after a US Navy destroyer sailed through the waters amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

Zhang Chunhui, spokesman for China’s eastern theatre command, said in a statement that the Chinese military followed and monitored the USS Barry when the destroyer made what the US Navy called a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Wednesday.

China considers Taiwan a wayward province that needs to be reunited with the mainland, by force if needed. The United States government, on the other hand, has stepped up support for the island recently to support what it considers an important democratic outpost.

Beijing has accused Washington and Taipei of “collusion” towards the island declaring formal independence and recently ramped up air force activity near Taiwan in a show of force.



The White House is pushing forward to sell to Taiwan sophisticated military equipment including MQ-9 drones and a coastal defensive missile system, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, fuelling further tensions in what is already an increasingly adversarial Sino-US relations.

Zhang said the United States should stop its provocative words and actions in the Taiwan Strait, adding the Chinese military will resolutely defend the country’s territorial integrity and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said in a separate statement that the USS Barry sailed in a northerly direction through the strait and that its forces also monitored the warship, adding that the situation was as normal.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 09:26 IST
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Oct 15, 2020 06:46 IST
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Oct 14, 2020 20:50 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.3 million mark with 67,708 new cases
Oct 15, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Eight fresh cases detected in Mizoram as total raises to 2,220
Oct 15, 2020 09:53 IST
Tesla Model Y with seven-seat configuration to hit production line in November
Oct 15, 2020 09:51 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in all 3 phases, says Cong
Oct 15, 2020 09:50 IST
Priyanka reveals how she and Nick Jonas kept safe during pandemic
Oct 15, 2020 09:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.