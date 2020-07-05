Sections
Home / World News / China braces for more storms; 121 dead or missing this year

China braces for more storms; 121 dead or missing this year

A wide swath of southern China braced Sunday for more seasonal rains and flooding that state media said has already left more than 120 people dead or missing this year.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:52 IST

By Associated Press, Beijing

Nationwide, flooding-related disasters have destroyed 17,000 homes, caused 41.6 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in economic losses and left 121 people dead or missing so far this year, the official People’s Daily newspaper said in a social media post, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management. (Reuters file photo)

A wide swath of southern China braced Sunday for more seasonal rains and flooding that state media said has already left more than 120 people dead or missing this year.

The National Meteorological Center raised the weather alert to yellow Sunday morning, the third highest of four warning levels, for more than half a dozen provinces and the cities of Shanghai and Chongqing. Heavy to torrential rains were forecast into Monday afternoon.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed flooded streets and farmland in Anhui province. To the south in Jiangxi province, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated and 54 houses collapsed after rainstorms in recent days, the network said.

Nationwide, flooding-related disasters have destroyed 17,000 homes, caused 41.6 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in economic losses and left 121 people dead or missing so far this year, the official People’s Daily newspaper said in a social media post, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management.



The National Meteorological Center said some parts of Anhui, Hubei, Hunan and Zhejiang provinces could see 100 to 230 mm (4 to 9 inches) of rain. It also issued a yellow alert for rain in two northeastern provinces, Heilongjiang and Jilin.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Jul 05, 2020 12:12 IST
Video of elephant family chilling by the road is wowing netizens. Watch
Jul 05, 2020 12:07 IST
Goa councillor dies of coronavirus infection
Jul 05, 2020 12:07 IST
They know the conditions: Ex-Aussie on why Pakistan can beat India in India
Jul 05, 2020 12:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.