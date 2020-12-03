Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China could fall short on smog targets as industry surges, says study

China could fall short on smog targets as industry surges, says study

The Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said that China could fall short of their winter pollution targets owing to surges in the production of steel and cement.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:55 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Reuters

A worker installs a power distribution cabinet in a subsidiary of the State Grid in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province. (AP)

Major industrial areas in northern China are at risk of falling short of their winter pollution targets after surges in the production of steel and cement, the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said on Thursday.

The heavily industrialised Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, which covers 28 cities, is aiming to keep emissions of small, airborne particles known as PM2.5 from October to December at the same level as a year earlier.

But PM2.5 concentrations in the region stood at 52 micrograms per cubic metre in October, up 15.6% compared to a year earlier, according to official data. November improvements were not big enough to offset the previous month’s jump.

“The targets set for this winter appeared soft, but now a surge in industrial output is putting even these lenient targets at risk,” CREA said.



Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, produced 210.8 million tonnes of crude steel in the first 10 months alone, up 4.1% on the year. Output in October stood at 20.95 million tonnes, up 17% from a year earlier.

China’s top steelmaking province has pledged to cut annual production capacity to 200 million tonnes by the end of the year, but “this target is being rendered meaningless by ‘creative accounting’ of steel capacity,” said CREA.

The environment ministry aims to keep average PM2.5 concentrations in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region at under 63 micrograms per cubic metre from October to December, and then under 86 micrograms from January to March 2021.

The figure is still more than double China’s official air quality standard of 35 micrograms.

China also promised that it would avoid large-scale industrial closures this year, but Hebei and other provinces have already started to shut down cement factories in December in a bid to reduce smog build-ups.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Dec 03, 2020 09:14 IST
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Dec 03, 2020 10:00 IST
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Dec 03, 2020 09:30 IST
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Dec 03, 2020 07:20 IST

latest news

China launches 1,100-km section of China-Russia East gas pipeline
Dec 03, 2020 10:18 IST
Stephanie Frappart becomes first woman to referee Champions League game
Dec 03, 2020 10:17 IST
AG KK Venugopal says provide gender sensitisation training to all judges
Dec 03, 2020 10:15 IST
15-week transformation for Navi Mumbai mangroves: 7,000kg trash removed
Dec 03, 2020 10:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.