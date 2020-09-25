Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / China demolished around 16,000 mosques in recent years: Report

China demolished around 16,000 mosques in recent years: Report

Rights groups say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking people have been incarcerated in camps across the northwestern territory, with residents pressured to give up traditional and religious activities.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:10 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beijing

Chinese flag behind razor wire at a housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang region. (AFP)

Chinese authorities have demolished thousands of mosques in Xinjiang, an Australian think tank said Friday, in the latest report of widespread human rights abuses in the restive region.

Rights groups say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking people have been incarcerated in camps across the northwestern territory, with residents pressured to give up traditional and religious activities.

Around 16,000 mosques had been destroyed or damaged, according to an Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report based on satellite imagery documenting hundreds of sacred sites and statistical modelling.

Most of the destruction had taken place in the last three years and an estimated 8,500 mosques had been completely destroyed, the report said, with more damage outside the urban centres of Urumqi and Kashgar.



Many mosques that escaped demolition had their domes and minarets removed, according to the research, which estimated fewer than 15,500 intact and damaged mosques were left standing around Xinjiang.

If correct, it would be the lowest number of Muslim houses of worship in the region since the decade of national upheaval sparked by the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s.

By contrast, none of the Christian churches and Buddhist temples in Xinjiang that were studied by the think tank had been damaged or destroyed.

ASPI also said nearly a third of major Islamic sacred sites in Xinjiang -- including shrines, cemeteries and pilgrimage routes -- had been razed.

An AFP investigation last year found dozens of cemeteries had been destroyed in the region, leaving human remains and bricks from broken tombs scattered across the land.

China has insisted that residents of Xinjiang enjoy full religious freedom.

Asked about the research on Friday, China’s foreign ministry said the research institute had “no academic credibility” and was producing “anti-China reports and anti-China lies”.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said there were about 24,000 mosques in the region.

“Xinjiang’s total number of mosques is more than ten times the number in the US, and the average number of mosques per Muslim person is higher than in some Muslim countries,” Wang told a regular press briefing.

Friday’s report comes a day after ASPI said it had identified a network of detention centres in the region much larger than previous estimates.

Beijing has said its network of camps are vocational training centres, which are necessary for countering poverty and anti-extremism.

tjx/rox/bys/gle

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Sep 25, 2020 15:21 IST
Bihar to vote on October 28, November 3, 7; results on November 10
Sep 25, 2020 15:08 IST
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Sep 25, 2020 13:49 IST
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Sep 25, 2020 14:03 IST

latest news

AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant’s photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer
Sep 25, 2020 15:22 IST
China demolished around 16,000 mosques in recent years: Report
Sep 25, 2020 15:10 IST
Moscow asks elderly to stay home amid new Covid-19 surge
Sep 25, 2020 15:10 IST
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Sep 25, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.