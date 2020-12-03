Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China drafts new law on grains reserves amid food security concerns

China drafts new law on grains reserves amid food security concerns

Previous rules governing grain reserves only applied to China’s central state stockpiles but Beijing has this year heightened its focus on risks to food supply.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:57 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Beijing

China's President Xi Jinping (Reuters)

China published a new draft law on management of its grain reserves on Thursday to include oversight of stocks in regions and provinces as it seeks to bolster its food security.

Previous rules governing grain reserves only applied to its central state stockpiles but Beijing has this year heightened its focus on risks to food supply.

The law was drawn up as “new situations and questions have risen regarding grains reserves security administration, posing severe challenges to China’s grains stockpile security,” the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

China said in May that it would draft and carry out both near and long term plans on ensuring food security amid the global coronavirus pandemic.



The pandemic has disrupted agriculture supply chains worldwide, threatening to trigger a potential food crisis and as the virus continues to spread across the world.

Local governments should build up reserves of processed grains and oils of an appropriate scale in central areas of medium-large cities and regions with markets that are prone to volatility, the state planner said.

“The state’s need to secure grains output and its capability to control domestic supplies has become more urgent,” said Meng Jinhui, senior analyst with Shengda Futures.

The new law stipulates how the reserve volumes should be set and the products to be included, as well as when the grains can be released.

Reserves should only be used in cases of obvious grains shortage, significant price moves, major natural disasters or other emergencies.

The document also encourages urban and rural residents to stockpile grains in a reasonable way.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST

latest news

France’s Versailles Palace Gets Another Revolution, On TikTok
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
Arnab Goswami seeks stay on investigation in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
India prepares for the USD 243 million Powerball lottery draw
Dec 03, 2020 17:59 IST
Uttarakhand to give 80% subsidy for beekeeping, honey production to promote self-employment
Dec 03, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.