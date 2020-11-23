Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / China lashes out at US withdrawal from open skies treaty

China lashes out at US withdrawal from open skies treaty

The treaty, to which China is not a signatory, had allowed each country overflight rights to inspect military facilities.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:11 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Beijing

Critics complain that Beijing has urged other major countries to reach arms control agreements while refusing to take part in any such arrangements. (Reuters file photo)

China on Monday lashed out at Washington over its withdrawal from the “Open Skies Treaty” with Russia, saying the move undermined military trust and transparency and imperiled future attempts at arms control.

The treaty, to which China is not a signatory, had allowed each country overflight rights to inspect military facilities.

That leaves only one arms-control pact still in force between the former Cold War foes, the New START treaty, which limits the number of nuclear warheads each may have. That treaty will expire in February and the Trump administration had said it wasn’t interested in extending it unless China also joined, something Beijing says it will not do.

“This move by the US undermines military mutual trust and transparency among relevant countries, is not conducive to maintaining security and stability in relevant regions and will also have a negative impact on the international arms control and disarmament process,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing Monday.



Also Read | ‘Certainly a weak president’: Chinese government advisor thinks Biden could start war

Critics complain that Beijing has urged other major countries to reach arms control agreements while refusing to take part in any such arrangements, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF, that expired last year.

Meanwhile, it has taken advantage of limitations set by Russia and the US on each other to keep itself safe and engage in unrestricted development of weapons such as intermediate-range ballistic missiles, bolstering its military’s capabilities in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, the Indian border, the South China Sea and other Asian hotspots, critics say.

The INF Treaty “acted as a security guarantee for China: Beijing successfully made use of the mutual limitations imposed by the treaty on Russia and the United States to minimize the military threat to itself,” Russian consultant Andrey Baklitskiy wrote in a commentary for the Carnegie Moscow Center last year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Nov 23, 2020 16:17 IST
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 16:35 IST
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Nov 23, 2020 15:54 IST
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Nov 23, 2020 16:32 IST

latest news

China says it has eliminated poverty from last nine poorest counties
Nov 23, 2020 16:41 IST
Rana Daggubati says he had ‘calcification around heart, failed kidneys’
Nov 23, 2020 16:38 IST
Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to RUHS
Nov 23, 2020 16:34 IST
Snow, rain bring down mercury in HP
Nov 23, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.